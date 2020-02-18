President Trump commuted the sentence on Tuesday of impeached former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoned former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerick.

Blagovejich, a Democrat who was convicted of trying to sell the Senate seat of then-President-elect Barack Obama.

“He served eight years in jail, a long time,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “He seems like a very nice person, don’t know him.”

Kerick had pleaded guilty to tax fraud and other charges.

Blagojevich was sentenced to a 14-year prison sentence. The Illinois legislature impeached him and removed him from office in 2009, and barred him from ever holding public office again.

Last August, the president said he was thinking about “commuting his sentence very strongly.” He said he had spoken to people in both parties and believed the sentence was “harsh.”

“People feel very strongly about Rod Blagojevich’s sentence,” Mr. Trump said at the time. “He’s been in there for seven and a half years. That’s a long time and what he did was terrible, but it’s a long time.”

Blagojevich also was a contestant on Mr. Trump’s hit TV show “Celebrity Apprentice.”

The U.S. attorney who prosecuted Blagojevich said he tried to sell the Senate seat “to the highest bidder.”

