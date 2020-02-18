A national association of federal judges will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss the growing chaos surrounding the sentencing of longtime Trump ally Roger Stone.

The president of the Independent Federal Judges Association said the meeting “could not wait” until its next scheduled session later this year.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe of Philadelphia told USA Today the group will discuss multiple events stemming from the Stone controversy.

“There are plenty of issues we are concerned about,” Judge Rufe, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, told the paper. “We’ll talk all of this through.”

Judge Rufe said the association is not going to get involved in an ongoing case, but she expressed support for Judge Amy Berman Jackson who is overseeing the Stone case.

Last week, four prosecutors resigned from Stone’s case after the Justice Department overrode their recommended sentence. The action has sparked accusations of public interference by Attorney General William P. Barr.

Stone was convicted in November of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.