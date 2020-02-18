A senior adviser to Sen. Bernard Sanders is reminding voters that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has called Bermuda his part-time home and touted business opportunities in the “notorious tax haven.”

The political beef between the Sanders and Bloomberg camps has been simmering and could reach a boiling point when the two contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination square off for the first time on the debate stage Wednesday in Nevada.

David Sirota, a Sanders‘ speechwriter and Twitter attack dog, added more fuel on the fire Tuesday, saying a press release posted on Mr. Bloomberg’s website indicates the billionaire is a “‘part-time Bermuda resident’ - and it quotes Bloomberg promoting business opportunities in Bermuda, which is a notorious tax haven.”

Mr. Bloomberg’s double life has been previously documented, including in The New York Times, but so far it has flown under the radar in the presidential primary race.

Mr. Sanders, meanwhile, has been a vocal advocate for ending corporate tax havens outside the United States.

Mr. Sanders has said the current federal tax system is anchored in “a rigged tax code that has essentially legalized tax-dodging for large corporations” and he has backed legislation that would “would end the incentive for companies to stash profits in tax havens like Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.