President Trump said Tuesday he’s been invited to the Summer Olympics and is considering a trip to Tokyo but hasn’t committed to it.

Speaking in Los Angeles, Mr. Trump said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked him to attend the games. The Japanese leader is one of the president’s golfing buddies, and they negotiated bilateral trade terms earlier this year.

This year’s Olympics will be held from July 24 to Aug. 9.

Mr. Trump mentioned the invite during a briefing from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee on the Summer Games set to be held eight years from now in Los Angeles.

The president took shots at California leaders for the homeless situation in Los Angeles and San Francisco, saying you “have needles, you things that we don’t want to discuss all over the streets.”

On the Olympics, he took credit for the hosting rights awarded in 2017, saying the committee that steered the games to the U.S. was “starving for love, and we gave them the love.”

Mr. Trump signed a document offering “total support” for the Summer Games from the federal government.

Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf also delivered brief remarks, saying the “federal government and its partners stand ready to protect the 2028 Olympics.”

Mr. Trump is hoping to win a second term in November that will last through January 2025, though he had one plea for Olympics committee Chairman Casey Wasserman.

“I hope you remember me in 2028. You promise, Casey?” he asked.

Also Tuesday, Mr. Trump is attending a fundraiser at Montage Beverly Hills for Trump Victory, a joint committee authorized by his campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The meetings are part of a West Coast swing through the end of the week.

