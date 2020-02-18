Republican House and Senate leaders said Tuesday they have confidence in Attorney General William P. Barr and that calls for his resignation are “unfounded.”

In a rare joint statement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Mr. Barr “is a man of the highest character and unquestionable integrity.”

The statement is a rebuke of a letter signed by more than 1,100 former Justice Department officials demanding the embattled attorney general resign after his department lowered the prison sentence recommendation for Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Trump.

“Suggestions from outside groups that the Attorney General has fallen short of the responsibilities of his office are unfounded,” the GOP leaders wrote. “The Attorney General has shown that he is committed without qualification to securing equal justice under law for all Americans.”

Mr. Barr has come under fire for his intervention in the Stone case. Prosecutors had recommended Stone serve between seven and nine years for lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering. He is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

