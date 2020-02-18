President Trump on Tuesday criticized the federal prosecutors who worked on the case of longtime GOP operative Roger Stone, and threatened to sue over former special counsel Robert Mueller’s “badly tainted” investigation, saying all the cases should be thrown out.

“These were Mueller prosecutors, and the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out.”

He added, “If I wasn’t president, I’d be suing everyone all over the place. But maybe I still will.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Tuesday “the president’s obviously frustrated.”

“We all are,” she said on “Fox & Friends.” “For three years he has been under attack in one way or the other and the Mueller report is another example of that. Despite that, he continues to do great things. But he’s frustrated, obviously, and who knows what he’ll end up doing.”

She said the jury foreperson in the Stone case “was somebody who was very vocal about not liking President Trump or his supporters.”

“That’s scary stuff,” she said. “This is just another example of the constant barrage of corruption that has gone against this president.”

Mr. Trump’s broadside against the Justice Department comes after Attorney General William P. Barr said the president’s tweets about ongoing criminal cases make it “impossible” for him to do his job. Last week, Mr. Barr intervened in the cases of Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Justice Department said it would recommend a lower prison sentence for Stone, after prosecutors in his case initially recommended a sentence of seven to nine years. Stone was convicted of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements to Congress as part of the special counsel’s Russia probe.

