President Trump said on Tuesday that he knows the identity of “Anonymous,” the administration insider who has penned an op-ed and a book critical of him.

But after an internal search for the culprit, Mr. Trump won’t say who it is.

“I know who it is,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “I know all about Anonymous. We know a lot.”

The unidentified person wrote an op-ed in the New York Times in 2018 under the headline, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.” The person also wrote a book last year with more criticism of the president.

Politico reported that deputy White House national security adviser Victoria Coates has been the subject of a whisper campaign among Trump allies who have sought to attribute the anonymous pieces to her. The report prompted the publisher of the book to deny publicly that Mrs. Coates is the author.

This week, Axios reported that Mrs. Coates may be moved to the Energy Department amid the backlash. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham wouldn’t confirm that during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if that’s something that’s going to happen, if that’s something that she wants to happen,” Ms. Grisham said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen in terms of that particular employee. We don’t usually talk about personnel.”

But she indicated the White House has been searching to uncover the person’s identity.

“Whoever wrote the Anonymous book is a coward and whoever wrote the Anonymous book and the op-ed, they do need to be found,” she said. “And the fact that they’re working in government against the president and essentially against the American people is not good.”

