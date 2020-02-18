The U.S. is imposing additional sanctions on a subsidiary of a Russian-controlled oil company for its role in aiding Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s efforts to trade oil around the world, the White House announced Tuesday.

The latest sanctions will hit Rosneft Trading and “anyone engaging in activity” with the company, a senior administration official told reporters.

The White House claimed the company has been the “overwhelming provider of trading” of the Maduro regime’s oil, “and has provided the overwhelming amount of financial resources and hard currency that has been coming into the Maduro regime.”

They characterized the Russian company as the “primary culprit” in Mr. Maduro’s successful maneuvers to dodge the administration’s ongoing pressure campaign.

One senior administration official told reporters the move sends a message “that we will not stand idly by as foreign, extra continental, or other entities help the Maduro regime maintain and sustain its repression.”

“Therefore this action should have a significant impact on the Maduro regime,” the official said. “None of these resources have been going to the Venezuelan people. This is what the Maduro regime has been using to sustain its military forces, these repressive forces, to repress the people of Venezuela.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet following the announcement that the sanctions will cut off “Maduro’s main lifeline to evade our sanctions on the Venezuelan oil sector.”

“Those who prop up the corrupt regime and enable its repression of the Venezuelan people will be held accountable,” he continued.

The White House said that while the sanctions are a “serious action,” officials are confident that both the global oil and energy markets will remain stable.

Tuesday’s decision marks a surge in the White House’s mission to squeeze Mr. Maduro out of power after the administration earlier this month hinted at possible sanctions on Rosneft Trading — a rare snub at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The announcement came two weeks after Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido made a surprise appearance at the U.S. State of the Union address earlier this month, which was followed by a formal White House meeting with President Trump.

Mr. Trump and administration officials had promised tougher U.S. sanctions aimed at forcing socialist Mr. Maduro from office.

But Washington’s efforts to squeeze the Venezuelan economy and the Maduro government have yet to lodge him from power, with both the Venezuelan military and allies such as Russia and Cuba sticking with the regime in Caracas, despite a devastated economy and a rising humanitarian crisis.

The U.S. and nearly 60 other nations recognize Mr. Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela, contending that Mr. Maduro’s reelection in 2018 was illegitimate.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.