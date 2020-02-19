Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota on Wednesday asked former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg if he was calling her “dumb” for haranguing her recently blanking on the name of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“You’re on the committee that oversees border security. You’re on the committee that does trade. You’re literally part of the committee that’s overseeing these things, and were not able to speak to, literally, the first thing about the politics of the country to our south,” Mr. Buttigieg said at the Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas.

“Are you trying to say that I’m dumb? Or are you mocking me here, Pete?” Ms. Klobuchar replied. “I said I made an error. People sometimes forget names.”

Asked if she could name the president of Mexico in a recent Telemundo interview, Ms. Klobuchar said she could not.

