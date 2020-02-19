By Seth McLaughlin and David Sherfinski - The Washington Times - Updated: 9:29 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she knows how to stop sexism on the internet - elect a woman.

The Minnesota Democrat said the recent beef between Sen. Bernard Sanders and Nevada’s powerful Culinary Union was over his push for Medicare for All, saying these are housekeepers “who have health care plans that have been negotiated over time.”

She said that under Mr. Sanders’ plan, 149 million people would lose insurance.

“That is what is says on page 8,” she said. “I don’t think we should forget that.”

