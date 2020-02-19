Former 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang joined CNN as a political commentator, the network announced Wednesday.

The entrepreneur gained notoriety during his presidential bid by pushing the Freedom Dividend, a promise to give every U.S. adult $1,000 a month from the government.

Mr. Yang suspended his campaign this month after a poor showing in Iowa and New Hampshire.

“I’m excited to join @CNN to help shed light on the election and the candidates’ experiences. Learned a lot these past months and am glad to contribute to the public discussion,” Mr. Yang posted on Twitter.

He will be on the network Wednesday night to discuss the primary debate in Nevada, which is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST.

