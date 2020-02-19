A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday to block a Florida law that would have made the restoration of voting rights contingent upon the payment of court-imposed fines.

In 2018, Florida voters approved a Voting Restoration Amendment that restored the franchise to former criminals who had served their sentences and completed parole and probation — a measure that affects an estimated 1.4 million people and that the appellate judges called “historic” by any measure.

Subsequently, the state legislature passed a law, upheld by the state supreme court, that said the “terms of a sentence,” included the payment of “legal financial obligations,” or LFOs. A number of former felons filed suit, arguing they were indigent and that the legislature’s law imposed an impassable obstacle to their franchise.

A federal district court sided with the plaintiffs, and their suit was upheld unanimously by the 11th Circuit panel.

“Because the LFO requirement punishes those who cannot pay more harshly than those who can and does so by continuing to deny them access to the ballot box, Supreme Court precedent leads us to apply heightened scrutiny in asking whether the requirement violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment as applied to these plaintiffs,” the appeals panel wrote. “When measured against this standard we hold that it does.”

Liberal lawyers hailed the ruling as a victory for voting rights.

“The court unanimously ruled that a person’s right to vote cannot be contingent upon their ability to pay,” said Julie Ebenstein, a senior attorney with the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project. “This law is a modern-day poll tax. This ruling recognizes the gravity of elected officials trying to circumvent Amendment 4 to create roadblocks to voting based on wealth.”

It was not clear Wednesday morning if the state would file an appeal of the 11th Circuit’s ruling.

While the appeals judges chided Florida for its “long history of disenfranchising those who commit serious crimes, the state’s Amendment 4 was part of a national trend that has seen states, long reluctant to permit voting by convicted criminals, begin to offer paths back to the franchise to those no longer in custody.

“The contemporary voters of Florida … are not alone in finding the longstanding policy of categorically depriving felons of voting rights increasingly unpalatable,” the 11th Circuit panel wrote. “In the past two decades, nearly half of the states have in some way expanded felons’ access to the franchise.”

