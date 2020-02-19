Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Wednesday said he disowns anyone lobbying ugly attacks online on his behalf after such complaints from a leading union for culinary workers in Nevada.

“If there are a few people who make ugly remarks who attack trade union leaders, I disown those people,” Mr. Sanders said at Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas.

Mr. Sanders has faced lingering questions of the vitriol of some of his online “Bernie Bro” supporters.

But he said African-American women working on his campaign have faced similarly vicious attacks.

“Not being too paranoid - all of us remember 2016, and what we remember is efforts by Russians and others to try to interfere in our election and divide us up,” he said. “I’m not saying that’s happening, but it would not shock me.”

Mr. Sanders said it’s “not thinkable” that people who truly support him would be attacking union leaders.

