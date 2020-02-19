Sen. Bernard Sanders’ 2020 Democratic presidential rivals tried to leave themselves a bit of wiggle room for late-stage politicking in the event that a single candidate doesn’t win a majority of pledged delegates before the Democratic National Convention.

Moderator Chuck Todd asked all the candidates at Wednesday’s Democratic debate in Las Vegas if the contender with the most delegates heading into the convention should be the nominee, even if they don’t have enough to clinch a majority on the first ballot.

Mr. Sanders said that “the will of the people should prevail, yes.”

Mr. Sanders has been leading in polling on delegate-rich states like California, one of 14 states holding its nominating contest on March 3.

Proportionality rules for delegates mean that a front-runner has a good chance at continuing to build on a lead, but is not necessarily a lock to accumulate the 1,991 delegates needed to clinch the nomination on the first ballot ahead of the convention.

“Whatever the rules of the Democratic party are, they should be followed,” said former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said the process working its will means that candidates keep the delegates pledged to them until the convention.

“No, let the process work its way out,” said former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

“Not necessarily,” said former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“Let the process work,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.