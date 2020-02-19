WINNERS

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: Win or lose, Amy Klobuchar is never forgetting this guy’s name again.

Superdelegates: 5 to 1 — let the superdelegates pick the nominee.

TurboTax: Get’s a prime-time plug. Hat tip, Mike Bloomberg.

Septuagenarians: 1940’s fusspots and fuddy-duddies — Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Mike Bloomberg — still busting chops.

LOSERS

Schoolyard comebacks: Amy Klobuchar to Pete Buttigieg: “I wish everyone was a perfect as you, Pete.”

Stents: Who are you calling a geezer?

Boxes: Michael Bloomberg didn’t stand on a box, proving wrong the prediction by President Trump.

Tom Steyer: What does $200 million get you? No debate invite, and no delegates from Iowa or New Hampshire.

