The woman who last year accused President Trump of raping her decades ago has been fired by Elle magazine.

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll said the popular women’s magazine dismissed her because Mr. Trump attacked her publicly.

“Because Trump ridiculed my reputation, laughed at my looks, & dragged me through the mud, after 26 years, ELLE fired me. I don’t blame Elle. It was the great honor of my life writing ‘Ask E. Jean.’ I blame @realdonaldtrump,” Ms. Carroll wrote on Twitter.

Ms. Carroll claimed in June that Mr. Trump raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1980s and has since sued him for defamation over his denials.

Mr. Trump not only denied assaulting Ms. Carroll, but says he never met her and doesn’t know who she is.

The news of her firing was revealed in court documents that her attorney filed this week in the defamation suit.

The Daily Mail also posted a screenshot of a Dec. 11 email from Erin Hobday, Elle’s executive managing editor, telling Ms. Carroll her contract would be terminated after 26 years.

“It is with deep regret that I am writing to confirm that we are terminating with Elle magazine,” Ms. Hobday wrote. “We and your readers so appreciate your many years of work for the magazine … we will miss you tremendously.”

The email does not mention Mr. Trump or the rape charges, nor does it give any specific reason for the dismissal.

But feminists and liberals were quick to blame Elle and call for boycotts.

“Ultimately, @ELLEmagazine fired @ejeancarroll bc she came forward w her rape allegation against the most powerful man in the world,” Rachel Bitecofer, an elections analyst at the Niskanen Center, tweeted. “In the end- a magazine for women, chose the man.”

She wrote in a later tweet that she does “love the #ToHellWithElle hashtag.”

