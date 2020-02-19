Recent editorials from Kentucky newspapers:

Feb. 19

The Bowling Green Daily News on a Kentucky political consultant accused of violating campaign finance laws:

No candidate for public office should be doing any business with a political consultant who allegedly took part in violating state or federal campaign finance laws.

From a public relations and ethical standpoint, the optics are bad to have a political consultant on a candidate’s payroll who allegedly took part in violating these campaign finance laws.

In Kentucky, we have a political consultant, Jonathan Hurst, who was targeted in an FBI probe and later served as a key witness against former Democratic Party Chairman Jerry Lundergan. In exchange for immunity from prosecution, Hurst testified in a trial last summer that Lundergan made improper payments in the campaigns of his daughter, former Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, in 2011 and 2015 by giving money to Hurst that was not reported on Grimes’ campaign finance filings. Lundergan was found guilty of 10 finance charges and is awaiting sentencing.

While Hurst was given immunity from federal prosecution, he could still be charged with violating state campaign finance laws.

In our opinion, this man is tarnished.

Gov. Andy Beshear is of the same mind and is urging fellow Democrats in Frankfort not to use Hurst’s services in any upcoming campaigns.

Beshear has said he is drawing an ethical line regarding Hurst and will not raise money for any candidate who uses Hurst as a consultant in 2020.

Our hats go off to Beshear for being a leader in his role as governor and publicly coming out and urging those in his party to not use Hurst for any campaigns. It is a wise choice not to raise any money for any candidate who use Hurst’s services as a consultant.

You’d think those in his party would also agree that Hurst is dirty and wouldn’t do business with him as well, but judging from some of their comments it seems they’re not on the same page as Beshear.

House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins, D-Shively, has said she will not tell members of her caucus to cut ties with Hurst.

“I have delivered the governor’s message on this matter to the caucus, and as I have said before, I do not believe it is my role to tell candidates whom they hire for their campaigns,” Jenkins said in a statement. “Right now, our caucus is focused on moving Governor Beshear’s and our agenda forward during this legislative session.”

Jenkins, who has long used Hurst as a consultant and paid his consulting company $1,975 as recently as Nov. 30, said she is running unopposed in 2020 and has “no need for a political consultant in that capacity.”

Jenkins did not respond when asked if that meant she had severed her ties with Hurst.

Three members who face potentially tight races in 2020 – Rep. Jim Glenn, D-Owensboro; Rep. Maria Sorolis, D-Louisville; and Rep. Terri Branham Clark, D-Cattlesburg – said last week they haven’t had time to consider whether they should stop using Hurst. Phone calls to five other candidates who used Hurst in 2016 and 2018 went unanswered.

It looks like to us Jenkins and her colleagues are trying to have it both ways when it comes to Hurst, which is really unfortunate and very telling about their judgment.

Those who are up for reelection this year would be wise to consider the optics of using a person who admitted to participating in a violation of campaign finance laws. They should also think about how it would look for their campaign if they retained his services and he gets indicted on state charges during the campaign.

It wouldn’t look good at all and could do considerable damage to the candidate or candidates who decide to use his services.

Beshear is right to tell his own party to stay away from this man and not to use his services for campaigns. He is showing leadership through his actions and we commend him for doing so and are hopeful that his party heeds his message.

Online: https://www.bgdailynews.com

Feb. 16

The Ashland Daily Independent on potential publicity for the Tri-State area:

Ashland, Ironton, Kenova and Greenup are among the towns crossing collective figurative fingers for a chance at capturing HGTV’s Ben and Erin Napier’s attention.

The quartet comprises a minuscule fraction of the total number of submissions for HGTV’s upcoming show, “Home Town Takeover.” All towns must have a population of 40,000 or fewer.

According to HGTV’s description, the selected town will witness the rehab of multiple individual family homes and the revitalization of public spaces. The town will be featured in “Home Town Takeover,” a six-episode series featuring Ben and Erin Napier scheduled to premiere in 2021.

While a video was just a part of the complete entry due earlier this month, it’s the most visible to the public eye. All are available to view on YouTube.

All four local towns chose a different approaches.

Kenova’s is short, but to the point. The narrator concludes the 2-minute, 40-second video by saying the people of Kenova are ready to roll up their sleeves and work.

A good chunk of Ironton’s is dedicated to the Ro-Na Theatre, local business owners and the rich history of the town.

Greenup focuses on the sights of the town with country music setting the tone. Residents weigh in on what improvements they’d like to see.

Ashland’s video highlights the riverfront, south Ashland and downtown areas as high-potential places.

The fact that these various groups are all making efforts to revamp their towns is admirable.

A win for any of these towns would be a win for the entire Tri-State.

Online: https://www.dailyindependent.com

Feb. 7

The Somerset Commonwealth Journal on legislation that would make it easier for veterinarians to report animal abuse:

Kentucky is a state where people cherish their animals - fur babies is a term that is used lovingly.

In Pulaski County, the animal shelter has made great strides in getting dogs and cats into “forever homes” and the humane society is extremely active in our community.

It’s a little strange that Kentucky veterinarians are currently prohibited by law from reporting abuse of animals under their care unless they have the permission of the animal’s owner or are under a court order.

Thankfully, the Kentucky General Assembly is working to change that.

Legislation that would untie veterinarians’ hands to report animal abuse passed out of the State Senate Agriculture Committee earlier this month.

We think it’s high time that our animal-loving Commonwealth pulled itself in line with other states on this matter.

“Kentucky is the only state where the veterinarian cannot report,” said Dr. Jim Weber, the legislative chair of the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association (KVMA). “In every other state in the country, a veterinarian either ‘may’ or ‘shall’ report.”

The measure, known as Senate Bill 21, would allow veterinarians to report the abuse of animals under their care, said Sen. C.B. Embry Jr., R-Morgantown, who sponsored the legislation.

Weber said the KVMA supports language in SB 21, which would allow veterinarians to use their best judgment when reporting suspected animal abuse. He said it is his preference to educate an animal owner on proper care rather than report something to police.

There is some blowback, however, on a second provision of SB 21 that would grant veterinarians immunity in court for reporting any alleged abuse.

Weber said the immunity clause would remove a veterinarian’s fear that they could be sued simply for reporting suspected abuse.

Quite frankly, we agree. If a veterinarian’s call to law enforcement saves one animal’s life, then it’s worth the risk of a misguided report.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, makes a valid point: He says veterinarians are often small business owners who would not make frivolous reports.

“It seems to me there is a good balance in this bill,” he said. “Veterinarians are not going to abuse it because they don’t want their business to be harmed, but on the flip side there is the immunity from prosecution for doing the right thing.”

As Weber pointed out to the committee, this is not just an animal rights bill — it’s a public safety bill.

Federal government research has drawn some strong conclusions on co-occurring animal abuse and interpersonal violence, including domestic, child and elder abuses. Weber added that such findings have led to calls for greater coordination between human and animal welfare organizations to identify abusers and get help to the victims - whether human or animal.

This is strong legislation that will not only protect helpless animals, but also aid law enforcement in identifying some very bad people.

Online: https://www.somerset-kentucky.com

