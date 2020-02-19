Sen. Elizabeth Warren sought to distance herself from Sen. Bernard Sanders by declaring her support for capitalism and warning Democrats are concerned about nominating a candidate with his sort of “narrow vision” to defeat President Trump.

“Democrats want to beat Donald Trump, but they are worried, they are worried about gambling on a narrow vision that doesn’t address the fears of millions of American across this country who see real problems and want real change,” the Massachusetts Democrat said. “They are worried about gambling on a revolution that won’t bring along a majority of this country.”

Following a third-place finish in Iowa and a disappointing fourth-place finish in New Hampshire, Ms. Warren came out in a far more aggressive fashion in the ninth presidential debate in Las Vegas.

She dinged all of her rivals on stage.

Ms. Warren said former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar are too eager to be liked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and said former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg stakes out his policy plans based on what his big donors want.

And she said former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is cast from the same mold as President Trump.

