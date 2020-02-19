After repeatedly and forcefully denouncing outside spending, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is getting air cover from a brand-new super PAC ahead of the Nevada caucuses Saturday.

The group, Persist PAC, which filed with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, is running a 30-second TV ad in Nevada that’s reportedly part of buy of about $1 million.

The ad highlights Ms. Warren’s humble beginnings and her work helping set up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau during the Obama administration.

“When you take on Wall Street, you know how to fight,” a narrator says. “When the system is broken, you step up to fix it. That’s why Obama picked her to protect families and fix our broken system.”

Ms. Warren has rejected high-dollar fundraisers during her White House bid and said at the New Hampshire debate earlier this month that she and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota stood alone in lacking such outside support.

“Everyone on this stage, except Amy and me, is either a billionaire or is receiving help from PACs that can do unlimited spending,” she said. “If you really want to live where you say, then put your money where your mouth is and say no to the PACs.”

Since then, a pro-Klobuchar group called Kitchen Table Conversations PAC also launched, with plans for “six-figure buys” in Nevada and South Carolina.

Democrats almost universally deride the prevalence of such groups, but say that to reject their financial support would amount to “unilateral disarmament” in political fights against Republicans.

The Warren campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the new group.

Super PACs are allowed to raise and spend unlimited amounts of money on behalf of candidates but are not allowed to coordinate with their campaigns.

Both Ms. Warren and Ms. Klobuchar are under the gun to put up solid performances in Nevada, South Carolina, and the 14 states that hold their nominating contests on March 3.

