Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts immediately went for the jugular of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg at the start of Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate, slamming him for his alleged history of demeaning and sexist comments about women.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians. And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg,” Ms. Warren said.

“Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk,” she said.

Ms. Warren said she would support the eventual Democratic nominee, but said: “Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another.”

After rocketing up in the polls in recent weeks, Mr. Bloomberg is making his 2020 debate debut on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

