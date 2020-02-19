Sen. Elizabeth Warren defended the push for Medicare for All, saying her rivals are offering plans that do not go far enough in helping families.

In the Democratic presidential debate, Ms. Warren took particular aim at former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigeig and fellow Sen. Amy Klobuchar, saying “Amy, I looked online at your plan — it is two paragraphs.”

“Families are suffering and they need a plan,” Ms. Warren said. “You can’t simply stand here and trash an idea to give health care coverage to everyone without having a realistic plan of your own, and if you are not going to own up to the fact that either that you don’t have a plan or your plan is going to leave people without health care coverage, full coverage, then you need to say so.”

Mr. Buttigeig and Ms. Klobuchar, who have opposed the Medicare for All push, warning of cost concerns, shook their heads in disbelief.

