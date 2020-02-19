President Trump hit a new high approval rating in yet another opinion survey Wednesday, with Emerson College Polling showing him with a 48-44 split, a net-positive 4-point rating.

Emerson also shows Mr. Trump beating four of the top five Democratic rivals, with only Vermont Sen. Bernard Sanders leading him, 51-49.

The president tops 50% of the vote against Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, though in each case his lead is only a couple of points, signaling just how close the races are.

Mr. Trump’s 48% approval in Emerson’s survey is not a record — he’s been at that level several times before. But his disapproval numbers are lower than they’ve ever been, Emerson said, producing the net 4-point positive rating.

Emerson has been one of the better polls for Mr. Trump, along with Rasmussen Reports. Emerson has shown him with small positive approval ratings of a point or so in the past.

But a 4-point advantage is new for the poll.

In the Democratic nomination battle, Mr. Sanders holds a healthy national lead at 29% support. Mr. Biden is next with 22% and Mr. Bloomberg, who was a Republican mayor of New York City before abandoning the GOP, is third at 14%.

That is double Mr. Bloomberg’s showing in Emerson’s poll just a month ago.

The survey included 1,250 registered voters.

