CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities responding to a brush fire found a dismembered body burning near train tracks in Cleveland early Wednesday morning, city police said.

Homicide investigators went to the scene several miles northeast of downtown Cleveland, near tracks that cut through an area that includes homes, industrial businesses and a senior living community.

Police said no further information was immediately available about the fire or the body.

