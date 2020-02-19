By - Associated Press - Wednesday, February 19, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities responding to a brush fire found a dismembered body burning near train tracks in Cleveland early Wednesday morning, city police said.

Homicide investigators went to the scene several miles northeast of downtown Cleveland, near tracks that cut through an area that includes homes, industrial businesses and a senior living community.

Police said no further information was immediately available about the fire or the body.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide