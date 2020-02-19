The Defense Department’s top policy official is leaving his post amid reports of a clash with the White House and members of President Trump’s national security team, creating a key vacancy inside the Pentagon.

John C. Rood, who has served as the Pentagon’s undersecretary of defense for policy since January 2018, is expected to formally resign Wednesday. News of his resignation was first reported by CNN and was quickly confirmed by the president on Twitter.

“I would like to thank John Rood for his service to our Country, and wish him well in his future endeavors!” Mr. Trump said in a Twitter post.

The Pentagon hasn’t yet offered an official comment on Mr. Rood’s departure. But the resignation reportedly stems from tension between Mr. Rood and the White House.

In his role as undersecretary of defense for policy, Mr. Rood played a central role in the process of delivering foreign aid to U.S. allies — including a Ukrainian foreign aid package last year that sparked a massive political controversy and ultimately led to the president’s impeachment by the House.

Mr. Rood reportedly was deeply involved in certifying that Ukraine was worthy of receiving such aid and had made necessary internal political reforms to justify getting it.

Before coming to the Defense Department, Mr. Rood also held jobs at the CIA, State Department, on Capitol Hill, major defense contractor Lockheed Martin, and elsewhere across Washington.

