PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say two people have been found dead inside a home in northwest Phoenix and it appears to be a murder-suicide.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Once inside the home, officers reported finding the bodies of a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s and the two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say family members asked authorities to do a welfare check on the man and woman, whose names weren’t immediately released.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages, but it doesn’t appear there are any outstanding subjects.

