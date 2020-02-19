MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a caregiver at Mesa assisted living facility is accused of sexually assaulting an 85-year-old dementia patient.

Mesa police arrested 58-year-old Manuel Corral on Sunday after the woman told the Heritage Village staff that he had assaulted her.

Court documents show a medical exam of the woman revealed injuries consistent with what she told investigators.

Police say Corral is the only man assigned to the woman’s unit and he reportedly was the overnight caregiver.

Corral is being held on a $75,000 bond on suspicion of six counts of sexual assault and one count each of sexual abuse and kidnapping.

Police say Corral has been working at Heritage Village since June 2019 and has been the subject of three previous abuse investigations at adult care facilities in 2012 and 2014.

It was unclear Tuesday if Corral has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf about the case.

Corral’s next scheduled court appearance is on Monday.

