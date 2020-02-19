Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Wednesday there is zero chance Sen. Bernard Sanders can beat President Trump in the November election.

“I don’t think there is any chance of the senator beating President Trump,” Mr. Bloomberg said, taking issue with his support for Medicare for All. “You don’t start out by saying to 160 million people I am going to take away the insurance … that they love.”

“That is not the way yo go,” Mr. Bloomberg said in 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas.

Mr. Sanders opened up the first exchange of the debate by criticizing Mr. Bloomberg’s record on policing.

“Mr. Bloomberg has policies in New York City of ‘stop and frisk’ which went after African American and Latino people in an outrageous way,” he said. “That is not the way you are going to grow voter turnout.”

Mr. Sanders has vowed to expand voter turnout, saying his message and focus on the working-class will drive more people to the polls.

