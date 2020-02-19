Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg finally left his rivals with nothing to say when he reminded them of their lack of business experience.

“I am the only one here who has ever started a business - is that fair?” Mr. Bloomberg said, leaving his rivals is silence.

Mr. Bloomberg found himself with a huge target on his back from his rivals in the 2020 presidential race — particularly from Sen. Bernard Sanders who repeatedly targeted him in the Democratic presidential debate.

