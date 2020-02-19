In the debate Wednesday, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg tore into rivals Sen. Bernard Sanders and billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg, labeling them the “most polarizing figures on this stage.”

Mr. Buttigieg said Democratic voters deserve a better choice than between Mr. Sanders‘ socialist agenda and Mr. Bloomberg’s deep pockets.

He warned that was the direction the race could go, as both Mr. Sanders and Mr. Bloomberg climb in the polls and work to muscle out everyone else.

“We shouldn’t have to choose between one candidate who wants to burn this party down and another candidate who wants to buy this party out. We can do better,” said Mr. Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

He is jockeying in the more-moderate lane of the race with Mr. Bloomberg and several other contenders. But the billionaire’s more than $300 million in TV ads have given him a leg up in the race to take on the far-left Mr. Sanders.

He said a Sanders-Bloomberg race was a recipe to reelect President Trump.

“Most Americans don’t see where they fit if they have to choose between a socialist who thinks capitalism is the root of all evil and a billionaire who thinks money ought to be the root of all power,” he said. “Let’s put forward somebody who actually lives and works in a middle-class neighborhood in an industrial Midwestern city.”

