By - Associated Press - Wednesday, February 19, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) -

No immediate arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy, the Phoenix Police Department said Wednesday.

Isaac Burford died at a hospital after being found fatally wounded on a street Tuesday night, said Police Sgt. Maggie Cox, a department spokeswoman.

Cox said no additional information was immediately available on the circumstances of the shooting and that police would like to hear from anybody with information.

The incident occurred near North 75th Avenue and West Indian School Road.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide