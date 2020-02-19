WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A man’s body was found frozen in ice in a West Des Moines ditch, police said.

A surveyor called police around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday to report the body was discovered along a road that runs parallel to Interstate 80. The body is that of a middle-age man, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

“At this point we really know nothing. We are treating this as a crime scene,” West Des Moines Sgt. Dan Wade told The Des Moines Register. He said the body was still frozen in ice on Tuesday afternoon.

No arrests have been reported.

