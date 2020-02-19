A pro-Trump PAC released a Spanish ad attacking former Vice President Joseph R. Biden on immigration reform ahead of the Nevada caucus on Saturday, saying it was the Obama-Biden administration that put children in cages.

The Committee to Defend the President launched the $255,000 ad buy to ensure voters know Mr. Biden “failed” on immigration reform.

“It was the Obama-Biden administration that actually put children in cages and deported millions of non-violent people. And, if given the chance, Biden will fail again. All he’s doing on the campaign trail now is making empty promises, and it’s our duty to expose those lies,” said Ted Harvey, the group’s chairman.

“Barack Obama and Joe Biden promised to reform immigration. We didn’t know it was a lie,” the 30-second ad says, in both Spanish and English.

It will air on local stations, including Hispanic programs, in Nevada as well as NBC and MSNBC through Saturday, February 22, when the state holds its Democratic caucus.

According to Census Bureau data, about 30 percent of Nevada’s population is Hispanic.

President Trump and his administration received widespread criticism when news broke children were being separated at the border and held in cages.

Mr. Trump made combating illegal immigration a key element of his 2016 campaign and his administration.

;

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.