Two recently married, off-duty police officers were hailed as heroes Tuesday for thwarting an attempted robbery over the weekend of a fast-food restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky.

Detective Chase McKeown and Officer Nicole McKeown of the Elizabethtown Police Department were out to eat at the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers chain when the would-be holdup occurred.

Surveillance footage recorded from inside the restaurant shows a masked man entering the establishment Saturday evening, approaching a cashier and then brandishing a firearm.

Both off-duty officers soon realized an attempted robbery was unfolding and intervened.

Surveillance footage released Tuesday by the Louisville Metro Police shows the officers leaving their seats and then pursuing the perpetrator with their weapons drawn.

The attempted robber subsequently fled the restaurant, dropping his gun on his way out the door, prior to being apprehended by the couple and held until on-duty officers arrived.

“It is my belief that if not for the heroic actions taken by these two officers, the perpetrator’s actions inside the business would have escalated. They acted honorably and heroically,” Detective Dan Mason of the Louisville Metro Police Department said at a press conference.

Justin Carter, 30, has been identified by police as the attempted robber. He pleaded not guilty to related counts Monday and is expected back in court on February 25.

Mr. and Mrs. McKeown first met on the job while he was a patrol officer and she was a dispatcher, according to a post shared by the Elizabeth Police Department on Facebook. They have been married for six months, the post said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.