President Trump will reportedly name a high-profile loyalist as director of national intelligence.

According to a report Wednesday in the New York Times, which cited “two people familiar with the matter,” Mr. Trump will pick Richard Grenell, the current U.S. ambassador to Germany, to the high-profile post.

Mr. Grenell, an openly gay supporter of Mr. Trump, would lead an agency that the president views skeptically, as one of the “deep state” intelligence agencies that tried to remove him from office.

Joseph Maguire is the current acting DNI, but must leave the post by March 12 because of laws related to temporary heads of major government agencies.

U.S. law permits Mr. Trump to pick any Senate-confirmed official — such as Mr. Grenell, for his ambassadorship — to be acting head of the agency, an umbrella group for the nation’s 17 intelligence agencies.



