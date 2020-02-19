The political oddsmakers have good news for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and more bad news for former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in their latest analysis of who has the best shot at capturing the Democratic presidential nomination.

The handicappers with Bovada, an online sports betting website, give Mr. Bloomberg +200 odds of winning the primary race — putting him just behind Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, who is the odds-on favorite at +125 after finishing second in the Iowa caucuses and first in the New Hampshire primary.

That marks a big jump for Mr. Bloomberg, who had +1000 odds at the beginning of the year.

Mr. Biden over the same period of time has gone from a +200 betting favorite to +755 after a pair of underwhelming performances in the opening contests.

Ms. Warren, meanwhile, has cratered, falling from +450 on Jan. 1 to +6600 this week.

That puts her behind former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the party’s 2016 presidential nominee, who comes in at +2000 but is not currently a candidate.

