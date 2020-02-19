Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer is launching what his presidential campaign called an initial “seven-figure” TV ad buy targeting 2020 rival Michael Bloomberg over the former New York mayor’s past support for “racist” policies.

The ad is set to air starting Monday in states holding their nominating contests on “Super Tuesday,” March 3.

It highlights Mr. Bloomberg’s past support for “stop and frisk” policing tactics while he was mayor of New York and his recently-unearthed comments in which Mr. Bloomberg appeared to tie the end of “redlining,” a discriminatory home lending practice, to the 2008 financial collapse.

“Michael Bloomberg has been telling his story in TV ads all across Super Tuesday states, but there is another side of that story that voters need to know,” Mr. Steyer said. “It’s important that democratic voters get the full picture of Bloomberg’s record, including on issues like Stop and Frisk, redlining, and support for Republicans like President George W. Bush.”

Mr. Bloomberg has already apologized for his role in overseeing the NYPD’s policing tactics while he was mayor, and his team has said he fought against the practice of “redlining.”

Other 2020 rivals and their campaigns are going hard after Mr. Bloomberg as well amid his quick rise in recent polling.

But Mr. Steyer is taking the step of putting his money where his mouth is and launching a paid TV campaign attacking Mr. Bloomberg as other candidates are scrounging for cash to keep their White House bids afloat.

Financial resources are less of a concern for Mr. Steyer, a billionaire environmental activist.

Mr. Steyer did not qualify for Wednesday’s debate in Las Vegas but has shown signs of life in South Carolina, which holds its primary on Feb. 29.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.