President Trump on Wednesday said he’s managing the 2010 health care law much better than the Democrats who wrote it ever did and that his 13-year-old son could have built a better website than HealthCare.gov.

“He could have given them a health care site,” Mr. Trump told supporters in Arizona. “He would have charged them $100, Barron Trump.”

“These kids, you know, are incredible,” the president added. “He could have given you a site for about two dollars.”

Mr. Trump was referring to the federal Obamacare website that failed upon launch in the fall of 2013, leading to an urgent rescue effort.

The president and his GOP allies failed to replace the Affordable Care Act with something better in 2017, though they zeroed out the penalty for shirking insurance and expanded the range of barebones plans available to healthier people.

“We’re managing it much better than they did,” Mr. Trump said.

The president also said he will protect people with preexisting medical conditions, embracing provisions that are already written into his predecessor’s law.

Mr. Trump is rooting for a state-driven lawsuit that, if successful, would upend the law and those same protections for sicker Americans.

He says if the lawsuit is successful, then Congress will have to pass a better law than Obamacare that still includes the protections while offering cheaper coverage, though it’s unclear how.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.