President Trump on Wednesday elevated Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona ahead of her tough Senate race and took a victory lap by praising the GOP “warriors” who stood by him amid the impeachment process.

One by one, he called Republican members of the Arizona congressional delegation and Gov. Doug Ducey to the stage in Phoenix.

“We are going to keep Arizona red in 2020,” Mr. Ducey said. “We are going to return Present Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to the White House. We are going to return Martha McSally to the United States Senate.”

Mr. Trump said the House delegation from Arizona will remain in Republican hands.

“A big, big star,” Mr. Trump said of Rep. Debbie Lesko, Arizona Republican who held her grandson above her head from the stage.

Mr. Trump orchestrated the show of GOP strength as the state seems to be turning blue. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat, beat Ms. McSally in 2018.

Ms. McSally was appointed to the other Senate seat in Arizona, though she faces a tough challenge from former astronaut Mark Kelly.

Mr. Trump said Ms. McSally has his “complete and total support and endorsement.”

“I have a message for the liberal-hack media in the back,” Ms. McSally said. “Arizona is going to vote in November to keep America great and send President Trump back to the White House.”

She also laid into Mr. Kelly, tying him to Democratic frontrunner Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

“Mark Kelly is flying on Bernie Sanders’ wing, and I am flying on your wing, President Trump,” Ms. McSally said.

