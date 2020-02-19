KENAI, Alaska (AP) - A woman was shot and killed in Kenai and a suspect was detained, the Kenai Police Department said.

The names of the woman killed and the person taken into custody were not immediately released.

Police at 3 p.m. Tuesday received a report of the shooting at a home. As police searched for a suspect, nearby Kaleidoscope Elementary School was locked down, the Peninsula Clarion reported.

A suspect was found with assistance from an Alaska State Trooper police dog, police said.

Police asked witnesses with information on the shooting to contact them.

