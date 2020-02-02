Alan Dershowitz, one of President Trump’s attorneys, defended himself on Sunday after sparking controversy with one of his arguments justifying the president’s pursuit of investigations in Ukraine.

The former Harvard Law professor triggered a wave of backlash after appearing to argue that whatever a president does for reelection could be justified as part of the national interest.

It fanned the flames of those who believed Mr. Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine was an abuse of power.

Mr. Dershowitz explained on Fox News Sunday that his comments were “deliberately wrenched out of context” and that he was trying to explain there were multiple motivations at play.

“If the president did something completely lawful, the fact that part of his motivation may have been about his election, cannot be quid pro quo,” he said.

“I don’t believe that a president can do anything if he thinks it’s in the national interest.”

