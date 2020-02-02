BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) - U.S. Sen. Angus King wants to hear from constituents ahead of Wednesday’s expected final impeachment vote.

King, an independent, is holding a listening session Sunday afternoon. He says he’s been listening intently to the arguments presented during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and wants to hear from Maine people directly about their perceptions of the case.

The Senate voted Friday to block Democratic calls for new witnesses and documents, all but ensuring Trump’s acquittal.

Along with King, Maine Sen. Susan Collins voted with the Democrats for witnesses, but that was not enough.

The listening session is set for 2 p.m. at the Visual Arts Center at Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.