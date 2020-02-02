Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday that Senate Republicans will continue to probe where the allegations at the center of President Trump’s impeachment case came from after the trial concludes next week.

On Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” the South Carolina senator said to expect more investigations from Republicans in “the coming weeks.”

“The Senate Intel Committee under Richard Burr has told us that they will call the whistleblower,” Mr. Graham said. “I want to understand how all this crap started.”

The House began its investigation into allegations that President Trump pressured Ukraine to open investigations into his political rival Joesph R. Biden and his son Hunter Biden back in late September after reports of a whistleblower complaint to the intelligence community’s inspector general surfaced.

Mr. Graham also urged Sen. James Risch, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, to interview former Secretary of State John Kerry’s former chief of staff about how Mr. Biden handled Ukraine while his son held a lucrative position on Burisma’s board.

“Let me tell Republicans out there: You should expect us to do this. If we don’t do it, we’re letting you down,” Mr. Graham said.

Mr. Trump was impeached on two counts — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — on a stark party-line vote, with two Democrats siding with Republicans in voting against the articles.

Senators will take the final vote Wednesday — the day after Mr. Trump delivers his State of the Union address — and acquittal is all but inevitable.

