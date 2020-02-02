London police shot and killed a man in the city’s Streatham section after a “terrorist-related” stabbing that left two people wounded, officials said Sunday.

“A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed,” the London Metropolitan Police Service wrote in a Twitter post. “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

Police later said that the assailant was killed and there were “two injured victims.” The victims’ conditions were not immediately released.

Witnesses reported seeing a man with a machete being chased down by authorities, though police have yet to release concrete details on the weapons used in the apparent attack.

“I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer as they were in civilian clothing,” Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, told Britain’s Press Association. “The man was then shot. I think I heard three gunshots but I can’t quite remember.”

• This article is based in part on wire-service reports.

