GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a North Carolina woman is facing felony charges after two pedestrians were struck and killed.

Gastonia police say the incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a vehicle traveled onto a sidewalk and struck 61-year-old Charles Henry Love and 31-year-old Keytiada Cooke. Love died at the scene. Cooke died at a local hospital.

Police have charged 24-year-old Katelyn Abernathy with two counts of death by motor vehicle, felony hit and run causing serious injury or death, failure to maintain lane control, driving while intoxicated.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.