PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Portland police say a woman drove her self to a hospital after she was shot while waiting in a restaurant drive-thru line.

Police say the woman was shot in the shoulder early Sunday. When officers arrived at the northeast Weidler Street restaurant, the woman was already gone.

The woman was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it’s likely she wasn’t the intended target.

Police are looking to interview anyone who might have information about the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.