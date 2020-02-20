ASHLAND, Neb. — The 57 Americans who were held in quarantine at a Nebraska National Guard camp left the location Thursday with all in good health.

They landed at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield on Feb. 7, having flown from the Wuhan region of China, the center of the COVID-19 outbreak.

They soon were bused to Camp Ashland southwest of Omaha, where they had to bide their time with daily health checks, staying in hotel-style rooms and having no contact with soldiers in training there. The evacuees include more than a dozen children.

On Thursday morning, all of those in quarantine left Camp Ashland and headed to the Omaha airport.

During their stay, one of the 57 people developed a cough after about a week. The woman was tested for COVID-19 at a special isolation unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus in Omaha. The tests came back negative, and she returned to the camp.

They’ve not been asked to wear masks or take any other health measures as they leave or once they arrive home, said Joe Smith, a spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“There is no need. These are healthy people,” he said Thursday.

Thirteen more evacuees who flew in Monday are being held in quarantine or biocontainment units at the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

