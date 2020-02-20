President Trump ridiculed Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Thursday night for her performance in the latest Democratic debate, saying she “choked” and likely killed her campaign.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Mr. Trump poked fun at Ms. Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, for challenging a rival in the debate Wednesday night whether he thought she was “dumb.”

“She choked,” Mr. Trump said, making a strangling gesture at his throat. “She couldn’t breathe.”

The president used his nickname for former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in describing the encounter.

“Alfred E. Neuman looked at her and made some slightly derogatory statement, and she said, ‘Are you accusing me of being dumb?’” Mr. Trump marveled. “Who would make a statement like that? That’s the end of her campaign, in my book. You don’t say that, even if it’s true.”

The president also said former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg choked in his first debate.

“Mini-Mike didn’t do well,” he said. “It’s not easy, Mike.”

