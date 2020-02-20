President Trump announced his intention on Thursday to nominate Dana Wade to become commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration and assistant secretary at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Dana Wade is a spectacular individual who has been enormously valuable to President Trump and this department,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “We look forward to Dana’s very capable, guiding hand at FHA and urge the Senate to swiftly confirm her.”

She was nominated to replace Brian Montgomery in the post.

Mrs. Wade was previously the acting Federal Housing Commissioner and assistant secretary for Housing from July 2017 to June 2018. In that role, she oversaw over 2,400 employees and implemented “enhanced risk management and monitoring of the Federal Housing agency’s $1.3 trillion portfolio,” the White House said.

She also served as an associate director at the White House Office of Management and Budget from December 2018 to December 2019, where she led budget oversight for six executive branch agencies.

Mrs. Wade, who holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, also has served as deputy staff director on the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Development. And she was Republican deputy staff director on the Senate Appropriations Committee under Sen. Richard Shelby, Alabama Republican.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.