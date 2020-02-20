President Trump chided the Oscars on Thursday night for awarding the prize for best picture to “Parasite,” a film from South Korea.

“And the winner is a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about?” Mr. Trump said at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. “We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. And after all that, they give them [the] best movie of the year?”He asked, “Can we get ‘Gone With The Wind’ back, please?”

“Parasite” also won Oscars for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

The president also took aim at actor Brad Pitt, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor and criticized the Senate in his acceptance speech for not allowing former National Security Adviser John R. Bolton to testify in Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial.

“Then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of his, he got up, said a little wise guy statement,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Pitt had said at the awards ceremony, “They told me only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.”

